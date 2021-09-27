Money

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County Office of Veterans Affairs is getting state money for outreach services to veterans.

The VA office is getting $20,000 in Pennsylvania grant money, announced Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release Monday.

It's one of nine county veterans affairs offices receiving money from the state, Wolf said.

Several non-profit veterans organizations also received money from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF), administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

