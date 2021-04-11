EASTON, Pa - Police in Northampton County are working with officers in Delaware County to investigate vehicle and motorcycle thefts.
The first incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday when police were called to Butler Auto Sales in Easton for a motor vehicle theft.
When they arrived officers spoke with a 42-year-old Easton resident, who said he came to Butler Auto Sales to pick up his 2008 Nissan Altima but realized it was missing.
The owner of the business told police he checked the surveillance video and saw another customer take keys from behind the counter and then drove the Nissan Altima from the lot.
While the officer was taking the report, a family member of the owner of the Nissan Altima showed up and said he saw the vehicle on Fairview Avenue in Wilson.
Officers responded and noticed a male matching the description of the person with the stolen vehicle.
Police say when they attempted to approach the suspect, he fled on foot.
As officers were searching the area for the suspect, they received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 2000 block of Freemansburg Avenue.
Officers spoke with the owner of the second stolen vehicle, a 55-year-old Easton resident, who said that he heard his 2009 Chevrolet Silverado start up and saw it driving away.
The owner told police the keys had been left in the vehicle and that he ran after his truck but was unable to catch up to it.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
Later on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m. police in Upper Darby, Delaware County contacted Wilson Police to tell them they found the Chevrolet Silverado and that it had been used to steal motorcycles from an area dealership.
Upper Darby Police arrested a man who matched the description of the person who stole the Nissan from Butler Auto Sales and who fled from officers in Easton.
The suspects identity is not being released and Wilson Police are investigating to determine if the suspect is the same male who stole both vehicles from the Borough.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilson Police at 610-759-2200.