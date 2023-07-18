Northampton County may be split at times over politics, NFL football (Eagles? Giants?), urban or rural, Wawa versus Sheetz, but there is a unifying factor.

Just about everybody hates the spotted lanternfly (SLF). The invasive sap-sucking pest spread from Asia was found in Berks County in 2014, and now threatens Pennsylvania's agriculture and lumber industries.

Now the county is stepping in to help with the insect, also known as Lycorma delicatula, providing free materials by appointment to help stop the insect from spreading.

The Northampton County Conservation District is giving away rolls of banding material, 164 feet long and 8.5 inches wide, to put on fruit trees, maples and other trees with smooth bark.

A favorite of the lanternfly is the "tree of heaven," scientific name Alianthus altissima, an Asian import that grows fast and was once popular for planting along U.S. streets.

The county provides the banding tape, which catches the insects, but not chicken wire. The county recommends placing chicken wire slightly over the banding tape to prevent birds and other creatures from being caught.

The anti-SLF materials are available to Northampton County residents and ID is required.

Banding is not recommended for trees with rough bark, such as red and white oak, conifers and hickory.

The county also has a limited supply of circle traps that can be reserved and picked up with the banding tape.

Northampton County is also distributing cards that can be used for scraping egg masses off trees, which helps prevent more SLFs from hatching.

The cards will be available at the Plainfield Farmers's Fair (July 18-22) and the Blue Valley Farm Show in Bangor (Aug. 15-19). Only cards will be distributed at the fairs, not banding materials.

For information about picking up banding material or traps, call the Northampton County Conservation District at 610-829-6284 or email dcampbell@norcopa.gov.

Pickups must be scheduled; walk-ins will not be accommodated.

The giveaway lasts until all materials have been distributed.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has estimated that the spotted lanternfly can cause hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to agriculture. Grapevines, maples, black walnut, birch and willow trees are susceptible. Damage from the SLFs can kill trees.