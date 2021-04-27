LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Shannon Birosik didn't intend to open a winery.
“It was just something that I fell in love with. I actually had an opportunity through my old job to tour a brewery, and I noticed there was a group of people filling a dream working,” she said.
She's a former food scientist at Just Born: “I was the lead scientist on the Peeps brand."
Now, she owns Soaked Winery in Lehigh Township, near Walnutport.
"I didn't change what I do. I just changed the product,” Birosik said.
Most of the grapes come from western Pennsylvania, but some are from areas like Washington State, Chile, and others.
"Even though wine and candy are different chemically, they all are based in sugar,” Birosik said.
Up until recently, production was at Soaked Winery's sister winery, Calversi, in Berks County. The pandemic forced Shannon to shut down that location. She wasn't sure if Soaked would be next.
"Luckily, I had people on to help. We immediately got a site up where people could order online and we did curbside pickup,” she said.
Fortunately, the setback was actually helpful. Now, production is only 10 minutes away in Palmerton, allowing her to increase output.
She’s opening her third retail location in the upcoming Riverport Public Market in Bethlehem.
"I am thriving here in the Lehigh Valley. I really wasn't thriving in Berks County,” Birosick said. “So, it's been a challenge, but I'm so fortunate that people have stuck with us. People have supported us."