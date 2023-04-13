WALNUTPORT, Pa. - A woman in Northampton County is being accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old male student while she was a coach at a high school.

Hannah Marth, 26, of Walnutport, is charged with institutional sexual assault and sexual assault by a sports official, both third-degree felonies, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

In May 2021, Marth was a javelin coach for the Northampton Area High School Track and Field team. The 17-year-old victim was a student and an active participant in the track and field program, the DA's office said.

Investigation by Pennsylvania State Police determined that Marth and the student were involved in a sexual relationship, according to the news release.

On May 22, 2021 at approximately 2 a.m., Marth texted the student and invited him to her residence on Hunsicker Drive in Lehigh Township, where Marth initiated sexual contact with the victim, the DA's office said.

The DA's office says that in an interview with police, Marth confessed to having romantic involvement with the student in May 2021. When police interviewed the student, he said he and Marth were in a relationship that lasted until October 2022, according to the DA's office.

“A trusted relationship between a student athlete, an athlete’s parent, and a coach can be a vulnerable one. An abuse of that relationship shows a coach’s blatant disregard for the well-being of those she or he coached, and above all – the law. This defendant defied that trust when she committed this alleged crime against the victim,” District Attorney Terence Houck said.