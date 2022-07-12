Gavel generic graphic

PALMER TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County woman has learned her sentence after admitting to stabbing her 68-year-old mother with a kitchen knife.

Victoria Longenbach was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in state prison on a charge of aggravated assault. That sentence will run concurrently with her sentences of 6 months to 1 year for two counts of endangering the welfare of children, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

She pleaded guilty on June 11 to the charges.

On November 14, 2020, shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Northwood Avenue in Palmer Township for the report of a 68-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound to her stomach. Upon arrival, officers attempted to take Longenbach, now 40 years old, into custody to allow EMS to work on Longenbach’s mother.

On scene, officers saw blood on Longenbach’s clothing that was not her own and was consistent with what seen on her mother’s clothing, the DA's office said.

The DA's office says police also recovered a 13-inch kitchen knife from the scene.

Longenbach’s two young children were in the home at the time of the attack, according to the news release.

As part of Longenbach’s sentencing, she is subject to drug and alcohol evaluations, psychological evaluations, and must have no contact with the victims, the DA's office said.

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you