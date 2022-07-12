PALMER TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County woman has learned her sentence after admitting to stabbing her 68-year-old mother with a kitchen knife.
Victoria Longenbach was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in state prison on a charge of aggravated assault. That sentence will run concurrently with her sentences of 6 months to 1 year for two counts of endangering the welfare of children, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
She pleaded guilty on June 11 to the charges.
On November 14, 2020, shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Northwood Avenue in Palmer Township for the report of a 68-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound to her stomach. Upon arrival, officers attempted to take Longenbach, now 40 years old, into custody to allow EMS to work on Longenbach’s mother.
On scene, officers saw blood on Longenbach’s clothing that was not her own and was consistent with what seen on her mother’s clothing, the DA's office said.
The DA's office says police also recovered a 13-inch kitchen knife from the scene.
Longenbach’s two young children were in the home at the time of the attack, according to the news release.
As part of Longenbach’s sentencing, she is subject to drug and alcohol evaluations, psychological evaluations, and must have no contact with the victims, the DA's office said.