EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's home rule charter — its constitution — was approved in 1978.
That was five years before the internet was invented. In 1978, Woody Allen's "Annie Hall" beat "Star Wars" for the best picture Oscar, Pete Rose still played for the Cincinnati Reds and the Bee Gees' album "Saturday Night Fever" ruled the charts.
Northampton County Council discussed Thursday whether the charter needs amendments or a study. A review could lead to a change in government.
Northampton County, like Lehigh County, has nine part-time commissioners and an independently elected executive. Many of Pennsylvania's counties have three full-time commissioners who have legislative and administrative power. Bucks, Montgomery and Schuylkill counties, for example, have three commissioners.
The charter has been amended but contains some 1970s quirks. The term "his" appears more than 200 times, while "her" is absent.
"We keep identifying flaws" in the charter, Commissioner Lori Vargo Heffner said during a meeting of County Council's governance committee Thursday.
Commissioner John Cusick (councilmembers are known as commissioners) brought up several changes considered over the years, such as term limits for the county executive and whether the Northampton County sheriff should be elected, not appointed.
The issue is whether changing the sheriff to an elected post, for example, could be done by amendment or whether the change is so big as to require a study of the entire charter.
"I would like to have an elected official" as sheriff, Council President Kerry Myers said. An elected official would have to report periodically to council.
Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni said that with the many questions raised, council may wish to consider a charter study. Ultimately, changes are up to the electorate: "The voters have the say," Spadoni said.
Vargo Heffner said the issue will be discussed again next month during a governance committee meeting.