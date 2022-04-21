The chairperson of the Northampton County Housing Authority has resigned, citing lack of cooperation from the Lehigh County authority during a change in management of three low-income apartment complexes.
Becky Bartlett, who is also deputy director of administration in Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure's staff, resigned in a letter dated April 12. She said the Lehigh County Housing Authority (LCHA) has made a management transition difficult. Housing authorities provide subsidized housing for low-income and older people, and the disabled. They operate under rules set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
"It has become clear to me that a successful transition is not possible due to the lack of cooperation from LCHA," Bartlett wrote.
Northampton County is moving to take over three subsidized-housing complexes: the Oliver C. Border House in Nazareth; the Goepp Street Apartments in Bethlehem, and Howard Jones Manor in Bath. The LCHA took over the management of the homes years ago after Northampton County's authority ran into financial problems, according to an earlier authority statement.
69 News has contacted the Lehigh County authority for comment.
Last year, residents of the Border House attended a Northampton County Council meeting to complain about living conditions and management after Commissioner Tara Zrinski visited the home.
Commissioner Ron Heckman's human services committee then held a hearing on the Border House, but the LCHA did not attend. It did not have to; the authority does not answer to Northampton County.
In a statement at that time, LCHA Executive Director Christina Feiertag said the authority was "proud of what it has accomplished" in Northampton County and added that some issues raised by Border House residents were being addressed, others were related to routine maintenance, and some were not valid.
In August of 2021, the LCHA said it would terminate the management agreement with Northampton County. That started the clock ticking for Northampton County to get ready to run the three complexes.
In Bartlett's letter, she wrote that the LCHA has not helped with the management transition at the three complexes. She wrote that information about terminating the management agreement was not provided in a timely fashion, and that the LCHA was slow to appoint a member of the committee overseeing the transition.
"Lack of LCHA cooperation has led to a number of unnecessary delays and I do not anticipate an improvement moving forward," Bartlett wrote.
County Executive McClure said last year that it was time for Northampton County to once again have an operating housing authority, though he added that the process would involve the federal government and take a lot of time.