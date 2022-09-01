Sherry Acevedo's job is to help preserve Northampton County's open spaces, keeping land green, free of warehouses and available for generations to come.

That goes well with her passion to preserve images of natural beauty, wildlife and the people who venture into the outdoors.

Acevedo, Northampton County's conservation coordinator, will present her photographs at the Nurture Nature Center at 518 Northampton St. in Easton.

"Connecting to Nature in Northampton County: Photo Exhibit by Sherry Acevedo" will open Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m., and continue through Nov. 4 at the center's Delaware Gallery.

"Not only is Acevedo a gifted photographer, but her 28 years of experience in conservation work make this a particularly rich show from both an artistic and environmental focus," according to Nurture Nature Center's promotion of the show.

For Acevedo, preservation of nature is a job and a pastime.

"When I came to work for the county, I was in awe of the beauty of what we have here," she said.

Her official role is to conserve natural resources and open spaces, a priority in County Executive Lamont McClure's administration. Her hobby is photographing natural beauty.

Acevedo's photography skills are largely self-taught. Her late mother, Dottie Petrilak, was an avid photographer who passed on her skills. Now Acevedo encourages her children, Paige and Jacob, to take pictures.

Acevedo, who lives in Wind Gap with husband Alex, picked up more photo knowledge as she worked in conservation, including a stint at the Wildlands Conservancy in Emmaus.

"I love capturing people's emotions and highlighting unique natural features," Acevedo said.

She uses two Nikon digital cameras, but the technology is not what is important, Acevedo said: "It's not necessarily the camera, it's the eye of the photographer. A photo tells a story. It can put a smile on your face."

"It's not a business, it's a hobby, but my family and friends said I should share these pictures, so I started the Sherry Acevedo Nature Photography page," she said.

Her work has won several awards in local contests. Her work often features the moon in different phases, and the wildlife of Northampton County.

One of her fans is County Executive McClure.

"Sherry's vivid photos demonstrate that there is so much more to Northampton County than warehouses, trucks and air pollution," he said. "She highlights many of our open and green spaces in these photos and it gives proof to the notion that our future is green."

Keri Maxfield, art director of the Nurture Nature Center, said Acevedo's background and passion for her subject matter make her art an ideal subject for a show.

"Sherry Acevedo's almost three decades of experience in the conservation world, coupled with her dedication as a photographer, offers a unique perspective that comes from a place of intimately knowing the subject matter as her life's work," Maxfield said.

Acevedo encourages Northampton County residents to get out and see and photograph the region's natural wonders, such as Minsi Lake, and to support preservation.

"We have some beautiful areas in the county that we cannot take for granted," she said.

Details about the show are on the Nurture Nature Center website.