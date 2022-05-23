Northampton County Department of Corrections Prison

Northampton County Department of Corrections building in Easton, Pa.

Finding a complete meal for just $2.05 is a challenge, but there is one place in Northampton County where that price is within reach. And there's no tipping.

The establishment is not for everybody, though, and ambience is lacking. The $2.05 bill is for a tray of prison food. Even with a 34% increase over the previous contract for Northampton County Prison food, the cost of "three square meals per day" is just $6.15. The county taxpayers, not the inmates, pick up the tab.

County Council approved Thursday a contract with GD Correctional Services, a New Jersey-based company that provides food at prisons and long-term care facilities. Even though the price per meal is low, the costs add up in a prison that can hold more than 600 inmates. GD Correctional has been paid $5.1 million under the last contract, signed in 2017. Under that deal, the county paid $1.51 per meal.

The new contract is for four years with an option for three more, and though some commissioners were surprised by the price, John Cusick objected because there were no other bidders.

"I'm uncomfortable approving a contract of this size and this length of time where there was only one bidder," he said at council's meeting Thursday.

Commissioner Kevin Lott took the opposite view, and said a longer contract brings stability.

Stephen Barron, director of fiscal affairs, said there are few companies qualified to bid on catering to prisons, and a representative of GD Correctional said that the company's reputation sometimes deters competitors from bidding against it. He also said retaining GD will bring continuity to NCP's operations.

"The real way to make people upset in jail is not to have food," he said, citing the words of Director of Corrections James Kostura, head of the prison. Barron said the contract includes a link to the Consumer Price Index, so there is a potential for a lower price if inflation falls.

GD's motto on its website is "Quality Meals Meeting Nutritional Goals in a Secure Environment." The company says it serves more than 20 million meals annually, with clients including the Philadelphia Department of Prisons and Essex County Hospital Center.

GD is a powerhouse in the prison-food industry in New Jersey, where it says it has a market share of more than 80%.

County Council's vote to approve Executive Lamont McClure's administration's choice of GD Correctional was approved 8-1, with Cusick dissenting, though he did note, he has not heard any complaints about the food.

 

