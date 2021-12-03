EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved an 8.5% property tax cut for its residents Thursday night.
That equates to about $120 for a $100,000 home.
The rollback was a campaign promise from County Executive Lamont McClure, who explains how it was achieved.
"When we close our books, we have about $139 million fund balance — that's annually," McClure explained. "And about 50 million of that per year is what's called unencumbered, which means it's 50 million more tax dollars than we need."
Northampton County hasn't had a tax cut since 2000.
McClure says before making the move, he evaluated the county's financial health, noting that during the 2008 financial crisis and during the pandemic, the county never got below the $50 million in excess funds.
Councilwoman Margaret "Peg" Ferraro voted against the move.
"This extra money that we could get by keeping this could certainly go to our own employees to go and do this extra work at Gracedale," Ferraro said.
Ferraro also voiced concern about the possibility of a tax increase down the road to make up for the lost revenue.
McClure, however, says that's not likely.
He says, if anything, the county could give back even more.
"We will take a beat and we'll see how the revenues come in this year and then as we begin to plan for our 2023 budget, we'll see whether or not we can do it again," McClure said.
He says Northampton is in the top 10 counties with the highest tax rate in Pennsylvania, and it's his goal to lose that designation.