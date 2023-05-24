BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton County's future is green, county Executive Lamont McClure reiterated Wednesday, and that means more open space and more money.

McClure, a Democrat who is in his second term as the elected executive, also hinted at his own future during the annual State of Northampton County address at the Hotel Bethlehem.

"I'll be there another term or two," he said. McClure was first elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2021. If he won and served two more terms, he would be the county's top official through the start of 2034. He served eight years on county council earlier.

On the topic of being "green," McClure touted his administration's success in preserving open space. By the end of his second term, he said the county will have spent $25 million to preserve green space and farmland. The county has added three parks during his tenure.

The other "green" -- money -- was not overlooked.

"We're one of the wealthiest counties in the state," McClure said. That puts Northampton County in a class with Chester, Montgomery, Bucks and Delaware counties in the Philadelphia area.

When introducing McClure, Don Cunningham, chief executive of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp., said median county family income was $69,000. The LVEDC was host to the address.

Taxes are another component of the county's "green-ness." McClure's five budgets, approved by county council, have kept property taxes level four times and cut them once. McClure said his tax strategy is a signal to businesses and homeowners that Northampton County is a good place to be.

The three green items together touch upon one of McClure's favorite topics, "warehouse proliferation." Warehouses cover green space, yet they create jobs and generate tax revenue. They and the truck traffic they bring in are also one of the main complaints about the Lehigh Valley, even though one study estimates that the industry creates about 10% of regional jobs.

"Our people are done with warehouses," McClure said, to applause, before noting, "There is nothing inherently bad about warehouses."

Thousands of residents of Lehigh and Northampton counties work in warehouses or deliver products from them.

"I would never denigrate the work that these folks do," he said. Warehouses pay taxes, employ people, and have brought investment from corporate icons such as FedEx, Amazon and UPS to the region.

McClure has said before that there are enough warehouses, and he will oppose giving tax breaks for more.

Then, quoting the LVEDC's Cunningham, the executive pointed out, "Not all big boxes are warehouses." Modern manufacturing is done in big rectangular structures, not old-time brick buildings where workers gather at the loading dock for lunch.

McClure singled out Bowery Farming, a "vertical" agriculture company that operates inside a big box on old Bethlehem Steel Corp. property just off Route 78. Bowery grows produce inside, pesticide-free.

Bowery reflects how Bethlehem has bounced back from the demise of steel, McClure said. Bethlehem Steel poured its "last cast" in its namesake city in 1995 and went bankruptcy in 2001.

Cunningham was Bethlehem's mayor as Steel was going under, and helped guide the city to its current affluence.

Not everybody is sharing in the wealth yet.

"Everybody ought to share in our bounty," McClure said.

He discussed three initiatives to help those left behind:

affordable housing for workers

broadband internet access for all students

a fight against fentanyl, a deadly narcotic that is sometimes passed off as a less dangerous recreational drug.

The executive also applauded the county staff of close to 2,000 for working through the COVID-19 pandemic, singling out Jennifer Stewart-King, administrator at Gracedale, the county nursing home. When the pandemic led to short-staffing at Gracedale, McClure said Stewart-King would come in on weekends to work as a CNA (certified nursing assistant).