EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County has given small businesses more than $25 million in federal money since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but that program is over.
County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday that the county has given $25.6 million total to 1,943 businesses. That money came first from the CARES Act, approved under former President Donald Trump, and then the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joseph Biden.
"We will not be suggesting any more small-business funding," he told County Council on Thursday.
Council, which has the final vote on spending, approved the last round of grants at its meeting Thursday: $715,370 total for 60 businesses, with an average payment of $11,923.
"COVID was an economic disaster for small businesses," McClure said. "Propping up our small businesses from the very beginning of the receipt of the CARES Act money was going to make all the difference in the world."
McClure characterized giving public money to private businesses as a two-step program: first, to help them survive, then to thrive.
The county has received another $30 million for 2022 from the American Rescue Plan, but McClure plans to spend half of that on saving Gracedale, the county nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township. No formal spending plan has been presented to council yet.
Grant recipients were chosen by a committee including McClure's staff and council members, assisted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. The chamber's involvement was questioned when the program started, but McClure said more than half of the businesses that received grants were not Chamber members.
"This program will have a lasting effect on our economy," McClure said during the meeting. "It will have a lasting effect on our quality of life."
"You saved a lot of families, you saved a lot of businesses" by approving the grants, Chamber Chief Executive Officer Tony Iannelli told council.
Council has supported the grants, although Commissioner John Cusick (councilmembers are known as commissioners) questioned the longevity of a program that was initially promoted as a way to get money "out on the street fast."
As the money kept flowing, Cusick said the grant process appeared to be gaining "eternal life." Commissioner Ron Heckman questioned whether the benefits were flowing to employees.
Among businesses receiving the maximum $15,000 grant Thursday were: Mike's Bait and Sport Shop, Nazareth; Highline Imports, Easton; Rowan Asher Winery, Tatamy; Chios Painting, Bethlehem; and Strohl Remodeling of Bath.
Business owners attended recent council meetings to ask that the public money keep flowing. One proprietor bemoaned being "close to taking a warehouse job" before she got a grant, while another said inflation was taking a toll on his restaurant. The program was designed to deal with COVID-19 restrictions and reduced customer traffic, not inflation.
The final round of grants was approved 8-0, with council President Lori Vargo Heffner, Thomas Giovanni, John Brown, John Goffredo, Cusick, Kevin Lott, Tara Zrinski and Kerry Myers in favor. Heckman was absent.
McClure said when Lehigh County's grant program is included, about $50 million went to small businesses during the pandemic.
Later, Vargo Heffner questioned the county's own pay practices. Some county jobs pay less than $15 per hour, she said. She said Northampton County should increase pay for some jobs.
Council's next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on May 5.