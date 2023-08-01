EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Executive Lamont G. McClure has not stopped promoting the idea of a health center for employees, almost two weeks after county council rejected the idea.

The executive has struck back.

"This project isn't dead yet," McClure said in a statement Monday.

"I am utterly disappointed in our current county council," McClure said in the statement. "The Employee Health Center would have saved taxpayers $1.5 million - $2 million per year."

McClure's plan was for a free health center for employees and dependents. He contended that the center would be a convenient and voluntary option for workers and provide primary care, lab tests, radiology and other services. The services would be provided more cheaply than at private facilities, and some expensive emergency room visits would be diverted to the center. The employees would keep their county-paid health insurance.

The result, according to McClure, would be savings for taxpayers and better care for employees.

Council voted 5-4 on July 20 against a resolution to award a five-year $3.72 million contract to Integrity Health of New Jersey to run the center. That works out to $744,000 annually. The contract included a performance guarantee. The site of the center was not disclosed, and the contract did not cover the costs of setting up a health center.

Immediately after the vote, McClure said he had no next step in mind beyond seeing how council changes after the November election. He could still try to swing a vote this fall on another resolution.

"Northampton County employees and residents have been seriously misled by certain members of council regarding this project," McClure said.

McClure has objected to council comments that they did not have enough information. In his statement Monday, McClure reviewed polls of employees and presentations to council by Integrity Health.

When the plan was first presented, McClure's administration had already selected Integrity Health, based in Hamilton, New Jersey. Council insisted that bids be sought.

After bids came in, a committee that included councilmember Thomas Giovanni reviewed the proposals and selected Integrity Health as the finalist.

Giovanni voted July 20 against the contract for the health center, saying preventive healthcare should be the focus. Also voting no were John Goffredo, who said government should not be expanding into health, and John Brown, who said the center would be a good deal for employees but not taxpayers. Other "no" votes included Council President Kerry Myers, who said he did not see a lot of employee support for the idea, and Lori Vargo Heffner, who said details such as the location and some costs were still not available.

Voting in favor of the center were Council Vice President Ron Heckman, Kevin Lott, Tara Zrinski and John Cusick.