EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Commissioner Tara Zrinski supports environmentalism and Musikfest, stances that came into conflict Thursday.

The annual Bethlehem festival uses a lot of energy and leaves behind a lot of plastic cups. ArtsQuest, the organization that runs Musikfest, is putting up new buildings that will not meet the highest environmental certification or have solar panels.

Zrinski asked ArtsQuest Chief Executive Kassie Hilgert about the organization's environmental goals during a county committee meeting Thursday.

Achieving LEED — a standard for environmentally friendly buildings — for ArtsQuest's new cultural center would be "very expensive and I think it would break the budget," Hilgert said.

Hilgert also presented no immediate solution to the plastic cups used at Musikfest, and she did not even address a question about solar panels on ArtsQuest buildings.

"It sounds like (reducing environmental impact) is on their radar, and we can keep pushing," Zrinski said after the meeting.

The county cannot require any organization to meet environmental goals, Zrinski said, even one like ArtsQuest that receives public money. Last year, the State of Pennsylvania awarded ArtsQuest $7 million, and Northampton County also gave it grants.

One option: A $5 wristband sold to Musikfest fans could raise money to plant trees, creating a "carbon offset." The wristband would not do anything to reduce carbon emissions, but the idea behind it is, trees are planted, they grow, and they absorb carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas linked to global warming.

Meanwhile, the show goes on.

"You can't tell Live, 'We want to be carbon-neutral,'' Hilgert said, referring to a band from York. "They don't care." She then noted that she did not mean to single out Live. She then said, perhaps in jest, that she hoped her comment would not be included in notes of the meeting. The Economic Development Committee meeting was public, broadcast on YouTube and is available on the county website. Using glass instead of plastic will not work either, because bands fear bottles could be thrown at them, Hilgert said. "Kassie has stated that they will look into sustainable practices in terms of plastic consumption, and that is optimistic," Zrinski said, again after the meeting. "I will suspend judgment until I find out more about what that plan is." Zrinski said ArtsQuest might present more of a plan when Musikfest starts this summer. "We keep pressing, and ArtsQuest recognizes it as a problem and an issue," she said.