BATH, Pa. -- Some Halloweeneers in our area got a special treat Saturday night. A couples passion for collecting spooky decorations has become a big attraction for one community
It’s not a sight for the faint of heart.
But, some brave trick or treaters took their chances at the Halloween house on Spyglass Hill in Bath.
“It’s scary,” Serena Goldfarb says.
The house is decked out with creepy clowns, skeletons and a graveyard with artificial limbs protruding from the ground.
“We lobe to see the kids come be scared and run away with their candy. That’s our..that’s what we love,” John Wolfe says.
For Wolfe and Katelynn Malacsics, Halloween is a big deal. They’re the decorators behind the spooktacular scene.
“We’ve been collecting years,” Wolfe says. “Myself, probably seven. Together, we’ve been together about four. So, about four years we’ve been collecting.”
The couple has a collection estimated at around 15- thousand bucks. They were invited to bring some of their Halloween magic to a welcoming community
“They’re just really close family friends of ours and we don’t get many trick or treaters where we are so we help them out, Katelynn says of the Goldfarbs, who love in the house. “They have a bunch of kids.”
It took about four hours of work to get the display in order.
“Four car loads,”Wolf says. “We try to keep it thematic. Keep the graveyard together, the lights and keep the clowns and stuff together as well.”
“2020 has been a strange and long year; full of new things, new experiences so this seemed like one more, Abby Goldfarb says.
She adds that she hopes having her house decked out in such a festive way it helps to spread a little joy during difficult times.
“Our mayor was really terrific I’m saying - look the kids have lost out on so many things..we’re going to go ahead with trick or treat. I know it’s not something comfortable for everybody. So, we thought we could do something to attract the community, get people out,” Goldfarb adds.
“It’s priceless. It’s why we do it,” Wolf says. “Just the terror, kids getting run and scared. That means we did our job.”