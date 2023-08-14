NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck announced he is no longer running for reelection.

Houck withdrew from the race and filed the appropriate paperwork Monday.

He said after evaluating the expense of the campaign, he made the decision he felt was best for him and his family.

Longtime judge Stephen Baratta will be Northampton County's next district attorney.

Houck will be in office for the remainder of the year.