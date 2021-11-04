The Democratic majority on Northampton County Council appeared to be lost at one point after Tuesday's elections, but as more votes were counted, the party held onto control, as of now.
Five at-large seats on the nine-member council were at stake. Current numbers show incumbent Democrats Tara Zrinski (the top vote-getter), Council President Lori Vargo Heffner and Ron Heckman taking three spots. If the numbers hold up, Republicans John Goffredo and former County Executive John Brown will take the other two seats.
Democrat incumbent William McGee will be out, and Republican Margaret Ferraro is retiring. The result of all the changes: a 6-3 Democrat majority slips to a 5-4 Democrat edge.
Watching the numbers go back and forth led to political "whiplash," Vargo Heffner said. Early results looked good for Democrats, then turned around and had Heckman losing in a 10-person race that was close from top to bottom. The latest numbers show Heckman taking fourth place.
County Executive Lamont McClure, also a Democrat, prevailed by about 8,000 votes over Republican challenger Steve Lynch.
Now that the at-large seats appear to be settled, council will address redistricting. Numbers from the latest U.S. census are in, and population shifts may lead to the lines marking the four council seats representing regions to be reset. That will be discussed Thursday at a council governance committee meeting at 5 p.m.
The four district seats are held by Republicans John Cusick and Thomas Giovanni, and Democrats Kevin Lott and Kerry Myers.
Meanwhile, McClure said in a statement that it is time to get back to the business of governing.
"I'm looking forward to working with county council to cut taxes and to create an environment to help create jobs that pay a living wage," he said.
Councilwoman Zrinski, who was portrayed as an extremist in some Republican campaign mailings, said she is ready to work with whoever is on board.
"I hope, for the county's sake, that we will be able to work together and that the bitterness and partisanship won't cloud members' judgment when making decisions," she said.
Zrinski and Vargo Heffner both lamented the loss of McGee, a U.S. Navy veteran who will be out after one term. McGee represents council on the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, where he focused on control of warehouse development.
"Bill McGee is a a decent and honorable man, and I hope he decides to run again in the future," Vargo Heffner said.
As for the new composition of the council, she said she will work with all members and hopes that the new office holders will come ready to focus on county issues, not national talking points.