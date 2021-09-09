The Northampton Area School District will pay about $50 per hour for each county deputy who helps keep order at board meetings.
Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik requested the extra security from Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure, who agreed to send deputies at the district's expense.
How many deputies will be assigned to the meeting Sept. 13 was not disclosed. If, for example, three deputies attended a three-hour meeting, the cost would be about $450 excluding travel time.
That meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Northampton Area High School auditorium, located at 1619 Laubach Avenue in Northampton. The usual venue is the district's middle school.
"We have 5,500 students and about 800 employees in this district," Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik said. "I have to take anything and everything seriously," citing the current political environment.
"That's the way we handle things."
The superintendent said some recent meetings have been businesslike and constructive, and some have not.
Kovalchik would not discuss specific security measures, beyond saying that there will be an increased police presence at the high school Monday.
Since Lynch's comments went public, the superintendent said he has heard from many people in the community, the region and even out of state who are concerned about the potential for "aggressive behavior" at NASD meetings.
On the positive side, Kovalchik said the beginning of school has gone well.
The NASD already has a police presence at its meetings. Kovalchik sought more security after Steve Lynch, McClure's Republican opponent in the November election, said he would take "20 strong men" to a board meeting, remove the elected members and then have a vote against a mask mandate.
Since then, Lynch has said he did not threaten violence, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf enacted a statewide mask mandate to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, taking the issue out of local districts' hands.
McClure said Sept. 2 that the deputies will help with crowd control, if necessary, but not make arrests. He also expressed hope that "maybe the heat has gone out of the (mask) issue" after Wolf's mask mandate.