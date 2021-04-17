NORTHAMPTON, Pa. -- It's a heartbreaking homecoming the Miksit family has been agonizing over for more than a month.
The family has been consumed with questions like "Where is he?" And "Why can't he get home?"
On March 12th, Liane Miksit's father Frank died suddenly at his Florida vacation home.
Liane and her daughter Kate rushed to be by her mother Patricia's side. They made arrangements to have Frank cremated and shipped home to Northampton to be buried.
Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens in Palm Harbor handled the shipping process. Curlew Hills CEO Keenan Knopke says shipping remains by mail is a common thing. He says the only way to do it is with the post office, using a specifically designed box.
"It's a very firm box that's got in orange letter on the outside on all sides cremated remains and it actually has a picture of an urn," said Knopke.
According post office tracking, it took possession of Frank's remains on March 22nd at 11:57am and they left the facility just after 10 for an overnight trip.
"So we're like OK so we're mentally repairing for this delivery staying home the whole day. And he didn't come, said Liane Miksits.
The Miksits and Curlew Hills officials were dumbfounded.
Where was Frank? An endless series of frantic phone calls and tracking checks began.
"We are postal checking junkies at this point," said Knopke.
The family says postal officials told them Frank's remains might have gotten mixed in with regular mail or accidentally sent to New York or Pittsburgh.
Then, April 10th came a flicker of hope.
A notification Frank's remains arrived in Philadelphia.
But still no delivery.
A spokesman for the Post office tells 69 News:
"We are keenly aware of the sensitivity of this matter and are focused onensuring the package is located as quickly as possible."
Frustrated with the lack of answers or a resolution, the family contacted Congresswoman Susan Wild.
"I'm really distressed and upset for the family, " said Wild. "We immediately reached out to our congressional liaison at the Postal Service and told them that we expected a full investigation to be done."
Wild says this is just the latest in a series of serious problems plaguing the post office nationwide.
Wild and Senator Bob Casey called on the inspector general to audit the Lehigh Valley distribution facility.
The audit findings released just this week, and found among other things, the plant's operating plan is outdated, processing procedures are not followed and more training is needed.
The family says it was at the Lehigh Valley distribution facility where Frank Miksits remains were finally found 25 days after he was overnighted.
His family says they were told he had been there for a week.
Frank was hand-delivered by postal employees early Saturday morning.
"After all those days of just waiting, waiting, waiting and nothing and then boom! It was just like, wow, here it is! And it was just immense relief and anger," said Miksits.
The family says now that Frank is home they can begin the healing process.
But they say it will be a long time before they are able to trust the postal system.