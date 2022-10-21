NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – A gravesite at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery is prepped and ready as Northampton Borough's Reiter family has been waiting nearly 73 years to fill it.

At age 17, Edward Reiter dropped out of high school and joined the U.S. Army. Less than a year later, he was part of the first U.S. ground troops deployed to Korea. Less than a week in Korea, he went MIA.

It wasn't until this past June when the military was finally able to identify Reiter's remains.

"It's all new to us," said Mark Prickler, Reiter's nephew.

"It is mind boggling, and they've been super respectful to us," he said of the military.

It's history that was kept alive with military precision. A 73-page report was given to the family, detailing how Reiter died in a foxhole with no identification and how the military cared for his unidentified body through the decades.

It also outlined how family DNA and past medical records, including a broken collar bone from when Reiter was a kid, were finally able to put a name to the mystery.

"The Army says 'No man left behind,' and that is so true," said Prickler's wife, Crystal.

"They cared enough to go back, they cared enough to move him to Korea, to Hawaii and ask for our DNA 15 years ago," she said.

On Saturday, a funeral will be held followed by a burial with full military honors.

With 300 Pennsylvanians veterans still missing from Korea and 4,500 from Vietnam, Reiter's family has a message for those still waiting.

"Please don't give up," Crystal Prickler said. ""Pease keep praying. Please keep hoping."