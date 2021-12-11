NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Northampton Fire Department continued a Christmas tradition over the weekend. 

On Saturday, the department held the Operation Santa Run.

Santa hopped aboard a fire truck to deliver presents to children around the borough.

Santa also went door-to-door handing out presents from his sack.

