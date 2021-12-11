...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwesterly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Abruptly shifting to northwesterly 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph this evening.
* WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon, Warren, Somerset and
Sussex. In Pennsylvania, Upper Bucks, Carbon, Monroe,
Northampton and Lehigh.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Sporadic power outages are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stronger winds will be possible in the
vicinity of any thunderstorms that may develop this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&