NORTHAMPTON, Pa. -- "We learned to know him. I learned to know a stranger."

That 'stranger' is Korean War Veteran Edward Reiter of Northampton.

At 17-years-old he died following his deployment.

"My sadness comes from the life he didn't have," said Crystal Prickler, Family of Reiter by marriage.

For 73-years the military was unable to identify Reiter.

But with the help of his family's perseverance, DNA, medical records and modern technology this was finally the year they waited so long far.

"We're honored, we're really, really truly honored," said Prickler.

A proper funeral was held at Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Northampton, the church that Edward and his family belonged to.

"72 years as an MIA coming back home was a profound gift for us in the borough," said Tony Pristash, Mayor of the Borough of Northampton.

Family members from all over joined the procession, and headed to Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. The place where Edward Reiter's gravesite sat empty for seven decades.

"His final resting place is here in Northampton," said Mayor Pristash.

300 Pennsylvanians veterans are still missing from Korea and 4,500 from Vietnam.

Reiter's family says this day is not only for their own family, but for the thousands of others still looking for loved ones

"We had a sense of duty that we had to do this," said Prickler.