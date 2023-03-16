EASTON, Pa. – The top elected officials of Lehigh and Northampton counties are at odds over the regional planning agency.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure discussed Thursday a "divorce" from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission over a move to downtown Allentown that he said will push up costs for no good reason.
Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong said the move will save money in the long run, and said his county did not object when other regional groups found new quarters in Northampton County.
McClure said at a Northampton County Council meeting Thursday that the new location on the Allentown riverfront will cost more than the current LVPC offices and be more difficult for his appointees to reach.
Northampton County members of the LVPC Board of Commissioners do not want to travel to downtown Allentown for meetings, McClure said. He added that the LVPC will pay $120,000 more annually than its current rent at 961 Marcon Blvd. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, near the Lehigh Valley International Airport.
When asked why the LVPC would move to Allentown, McClure responded: "For no good reason, other than to be in a cool location." The address of the new office was not available.
The LVPC was formed in 1961 to guide growth in Lehigh and Northampton counties. It has a professional staff and 37 appointed commissioners.
McClure said the LVPC has said it would need $2 million to renovate its current offices — a number he questioned. Northampton County Commissioner Kevin Lott, who has a background in construction and has served on the LVPC board, said the Marcon Boulevard location was renovated within the last 10 years.
McClure said he would recommend a reduction in the county's annual contribution to the planning commission. For 2023, Northampton County's budget includes $605,000 for the LVPC.
Northampton County is reviewing the creation of its own planning commission, McClure said, but added that "is not today a recommendation I am making to you." Moving the commission's offices from what he said is near the geographic center of the Lehigh Valley is "bad government," he said.
Armstrong in Lehigh County said during a telephone interview Thursday that the LVPC move comes after months of looking at new sites.
"This new spot was not something that just came up last week," he said. Armstrong said 14 sites were considered, then narrowed down to three before the undisclosed Allentown location was voted on.
Armstrong said he did not complain when two regional outfits decamped to Northampton County.
"Notice that Lehigh County didn't say anything when Discover Lehigh Valley (a tourism promoter) went to Easton and the LVEDC (Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp.) went to downtown Bethlehem," Armstrong said.
He disagreed with McClure about the cost issue.
"There will be over $1 million savings by going there," he said. Armstrong said the vote to move was taken Thursday after open discussion.
Paying for renovations at Marcon Boulevard would have led to a difficult transition, he said.
"For us to stay where we are, we could have to move out of the offices, rent another spot, then they would have to come in to renovate, and we'd have to move back in again," Armstrong said.
"This wasn't shoved down anybody's throat," he said. "Everybody was allowed to comment, pro and con."
Northampton County Council has not always been friendly to the LVPC, questioning Executive Director Becky Bradley's request for funding and asking for information about salaries.
When McClure raised the issue of a "divorce" from the LVPC, Northampton County Commissioner Lori Vargo Heffner asked, "Do we need to belong to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission?"
McClure said Northampton County could have its own commission but disengaging from the LVPC-affiliated Lehigh Valley Transit Study, which is responsible for making the area eligible for federal transportation funds, would be more difficult.
"That matters not much, because we do not get our fair share from them anyway," McClure said.
"That $120,000 (extra rent) is ridiculous; that's crazy," Council President Kerry Myers said. He said he looks forward to questioning the LVPC about the move at a future meeting.
McClure also objected to the structure of the new lease. It's a "triple-net," making the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance. That would mean the LVPC, a quasi-governmental entity, would have to pay property taxes, he said.