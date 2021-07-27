BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The CDC has revised its COVID-19 mask guidelines.
The agency now wants fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in high-transmission areas, including K-12 schools.
"In rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC.
Dr. Walensky says new science shows the Delta variant behaves differently than other COVID strains, which is one factor prompting the update.
"In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends masks in public indoor settings," said Dr. Walensky.
The agency's online COVID data tracker keeps tabs on those areas by county. If yours is highlighted in red or orange, you're urged to wear a face covering inside in public spaces, regardless of your vaccination status.
As of Tuesday, Northampton and Monroe counties are considered substantial risk.
The CDC also announced it wants all students and staff at schools wearing face coverings once classes resume this fall.
Dr. Walensky insists vaccines are effective, and every American should get their shots.
"We continue to estimate that the risk of a breakthrough infection with symptoms upon exposure to the Delta variant is reduced by seven-fold," said Dr. Walensky, "The reduction is 20-fold for hospitalizations and death."
The CDC added that the illness, suffering and death happening in the U.S. could have been avoided with a higher vaccination rate.
WFMZ checked in with community members at Shop Rite of Bethlehem right before the announcement.
Some never stopped wearing masks inside.
"I basically kept it on indoors," said Rita O'Brien, who lives in Nazareth.
"It's not only a reminder for yourself but also your fellow brothers and sisters," said Garrett Rosa of Stewartsville.
Others were on the fence.
"We're fully vaccinated, but I'm worried about...you don't know who's vaccinated and the Delta variant," said Doreen Evans, a Bethlehem resident.
"Yeah, that's scary," said John Evans.
Then, there's those who couldn't wait to leave masks behind once guidance changed back in May.
"It's hard to breathe," said a Phillipsburg resident who goes by Big John.
Many agree they'll do what's necessary to protect themselves and others.
"I'll do what I'm required to do," said Eric Werner of Palmer Township. "I'm masked because that's what society needs to do."
"I hate it but what can I do? I don't want to come down with COVID," said Jerry Cohl of Palmer Township. "I want to stay safe."
The CDC director says the big concern is that the next variant that may emerge could evade the vaccine.