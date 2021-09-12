Northampton Area School District generic sign
The Northampton Area School District board will meet Monday amid extra security and just days after the death of a teacher and coach.
 
The NASD has been in mourning for Michael Robert Gurdineer, 41, who died Sept. 8 of Covid-19. He taught social studies and was offensive coordinator of the Konkrete Kids football team. 
 
The board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Northampton Area High School. Meetings are usually held at the middle school.
 
There will be additional security at the meeting, stemming from comments by Republican political candidate Steve Lynch. He said at an anti-mask rally in Harrisburg that he would take "20 strong men" and give school board members the chance to leave or  "be removed."
 
"There will be additional security," Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik said Thursday, without giving specific measures. The district has asked Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure to send county deputies to the meeting at NASD expense. That will cost the district about $50 per hour per deputy. The district already has police officers at meetings.
 
Lynch is running against incumbent Democrat McClure. After Lynch's comments got attention, he said he was not promoting violence but instead "neutralizing intimidation" from the school board.
 
Superintendent Kovalchik said Thursday that he has to act to protect the district.
 
"We have 5,500 students and about 800 staff members," Kovalchik said Thursday. "I have to take everything seriously" and that is why there will be extra security at the meeting. Some recent meetings have gone well, he said, and some have not. 
 
District business, routine or otherwise, goes on. On Monday night, the school board will consider a five-year contract for business administrator Matthew Sawarynski. The contract includes a salary of $141,000 in its first year.
 
The board will also review contracts for collectors of delinquent per capita taxes and delinquent real estate taxes. 
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.