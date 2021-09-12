Northampton school board to meet Monday amid increased security
The Northampton Area School District board will meet Monday amid extra security and just days after the death of a teacher and coach.
The NASD has been in mourning for Michael Robert Gurdineer, 41, who died Sept. 8 of Covid-19. He taught social studies and was offensive coordinator of the Konkrete Kids football team.
The board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Northampton Area High School. Meetings are usually held at the middle school.
There will be additional security at the meeting, stemming from comments by Republican political candidate Steve Lynch. He said at an anti-mask rally in Harrisburg that he would take "20 strong men" and give school board members the chance to leave or "be removed."
"There will be additional security," Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik said Thursday, without giving specific measures. The district has asked Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure to send county deputies to the meeting at NASD expense. That will cost the district about $50 per hour per deputy. The district already has police officers at meetings.
Lynch is running against incumbent Democrat McClure. After Lynch's comments got attention, he said he was not promoting violence but instead "neutralizing intimidation" from the school board.
Superintendent Kovalchik said Thursday that he has to act to protect the district.
"We have 5,500 students and about 800 staff members," Kovalchik said Thursday. "I have to take everything seriously" and that is why there will be extra security at the meeting. Some recent meetings have gone well, he said, and some have not.
District business, routine or otherwise, goes on. On Monday night, the school board will consider a five-year contract for business administrator Matthew Sawarynski. The contract includes a salary of $141,000 in its first year.
The board will also review contracts for collectors of delinquent per capita taxes and delinquent real estate taxes.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Bethlehem area school temporarily closing following multiple COVID-19 cases
- Allentown Police search for missing woman with autism
- Neighbors concerned after explosion damages car in Bethlehem
- Northampton school board to meet Monday amid increased security
- Wreaths laid in Bethlehem honor lives lost on 9/11
- Local services honor lives lost during September 11th attacks
- Lehigh Valley residents spend 9/11 anniversary in NYC
- WFMZ’s Rob Vaughn looks back on experience broadcasting on 9/11
- 9/11 first responder remembered following cancer death
- What's it like celebrating a 9/11 birthday? One Hellertown woman explains
Berks Area News
- Berks Co. 5K raises money for breast cancer patients
- Palmer Township pilot bag-recycling program helping to cut costs
- Openings and Closings, and one business in limbo
- Cheerleader from Conrad Weiser cheered on as she fights back against cancer
- Pediatric emergency care chief discusses COVID-19 and its impact on children
- Wolf, Amtrak in line with support of trains to Reading
- Suspect arrested in Reading's first homicide of 2021
- SUV, ambulance heading to hospital crash in Lower Alsace
- Berks commissioners to take board meetings on the road
- KU aware of planned protest against COVID-19 protocols
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- The Latest: West Virginia hits daily record in new cases
- Epic Games appeals ruling in lawsuit alleging Apple monopoly
- Poignant return for Met Opera after 18-month pandemic pause
- Kansas City Southern picks Canadian Pacific bid for railroad
- Manchin favors trimming Biden budget plan by more than half
- 'Shang-Chi' tops box office again with $35.8 million
- Why fall is a great time to check finances to avoid falling behind
- Le Forum d'Égypte pour la Coopération internationale publie le communiqué du Caire pour piloter le programme mondial de développement durable
- UK ditches plans for vaccine passports at crowded venues
- China's FM Wang offers aid and friendship on Cambodia visit
Entertainment News
- Uzo Aduba secretly married last year
- Nadine Coylewants visit from Sarah Harding's spirit
- Kumail Nanjiani learned from Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek
- ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Boss Warns ‘People Are Going to Die’ in Revival
- French abortion drama 'Happening' tops Venice Film Festival
- ‘Finding Alice’ Writer Teases a Tale of ‘Hope and Warmth’ Amid Loss
- How to watch the 2021 MTV VMAs
- ‘Lucifer’: Tom Ellis on What That Final Season Surprise Means for Deckerstar
- ‘Lucifer’ Fills Its Penultimate Episode With Heartfelt — and Heartbreaking — Goodbyes (RECAP)
- ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Reminds Viewers of a ‘Tense & Terrifying Time’