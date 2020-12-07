NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District will be open for hybrid classes Tuesday. Beyond that, Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik said everything is "day to day" because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We will see what tomorrow brings," he said Monday after the district school board meeting.
The spread of the virus and changes in state guidelines on how to respond to the pandemic are "the most difficult aspect" of leading a district, Kovalchik said, because the situation changes "hour by hour, day by day."
The Northampton district had 15 positive coronavirus cases as of Monday, but Kovalchik said numbers do not always tell the full story.
Only five of those 15 people have been in district buildings since the Thanksgiving break, he said. Two of the cases were at the high school, one in the middle school, and two in elementary schools.
Kovalchik said that the district could close on a day's notice, in the event of a spike in cases among students or a staff shortage. The NASD employs about 650 people.
"It's becoming a problem in the district, having the resources to provide education," he said during the in-person meeting in the middle school cafeteria.
Board members and staff had plexiglass screens between them at the meeting table. The 12 seats for the audience, of which only four were taken, were spaced out.
Northampton is offering hybrid and virtual classes. Kovalchik said at the start of the school year, about a quarter of students chose all-virtual instruction. "Now we're at 33%, and the number is climbing," he said.
Any changes at the district will be posted at https://www.nasdschools.org/Domain/8.
In other business, the board reviewed changes to the Northampton Area High School 2021-22 school year instruction program that were presented by Assistant Principal Kimberly Levin and Principal Luke Shafnisky.
Levin said the district's summer reading program is going to be made more formal. Kovalchik added that while the administration does not plan to censor the list of books, the new program will have more oversight and be approved by the board.
The future of e-learning — after the pandemic — was also brought up. Kovalchik said it is not for everybody, as some students do well, but others are not working hard enough.
The program of studies will be voted on by the school board at its next meeting.
The board also re-elected President David Gogel and Vice President Chuck Frantz to lead it in 2021, and committee assignments remain the same.
Only one member of the public, seventh-grade student Gerald Bretzik, addressed the board.
Bretzik, 12, said classes should resume full time in the schools. He said masks provide only "a false sense of security" and that education is suffering.
The board's next meeting will be Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the middle school at 1617 Laubach Ave. in Northampton.