NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District still plans to resume hybrid classes on Jan. 11 for students who choose that learning option amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We will continue to monitor the COVID situation over the winter break," Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik said at Monday's school board meeting.
On Dec. 14, the district temporarily switched to all virtual classes. On Jan. 11, "Hopefully, we'll be back in person," Kovalchik said.
However, the expected return date is dependent upon how many of the district's 650 employees will be available. Kovalchik said that more than 100 staff members were unable to work on the last school day before the district went virtual, most because of issues related to COVID-19.
In order to return to hybrid learning, the district needs enough staff to provide both virtual and in-class programs.
Kovalchik said the district was notified of eight coronavirus cases Monday but three involved students in e-learning. The superintendent puts out a daily letter to district families to keep them informed about how the virus is affecting schools.
In other business, the school board will get a very early look at a 2021-22 spending plan at its Jan. 11 meeting. Kovalchik said it will be a "preliminary overview" because state and federal budgets have not been set.
"We're not going to be making any final decisions on our budget in the very near future," he said.
The district has until June 30 to set its budget for the next school year.
Monday's meeting was held at the middle school cafeteria, but to meet a state limit of 10 people in the room, the board attended via video. Four staff members sat at a front table and conversed with the board, whose members appeared on a big screen.
In other business, the board approved — by an 8-0 vote, with President David Gogel absent — a two-year contract for about 150 support staff members. The secretaries, instructional assistants, cafeteria workers and others will get 2% raises in each of the next two years.
The board also approved compensation plans for the district's security force and administrators.
Vice President Chuck Frantz adjourned the last meeting of the calendar year after noting, "I hope we have a lot better 2021."