NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District will push back its winter sports season again as the COVID-19 pandemic looms over all activities.
The start of winter practices was already delayed to Dec. 1. It will now be pushed back again, probably to Dec. 7, and there is no guarantee the season will be held, Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik said at Monday's school board meeting.
Competition in wrestling, basketball, and swimming does not start until mid-January, giving the district some leeway.
Pennsylvania coronavirus guidelines change often, with new recommendations out Monday afternoon, but Kovalchik said the district's focus remains the same.
"We're going to do what's best for the health and safety of our students," he said.
Kovalchik said parents and students want certainty about education and activities, which nobody can provide.
"That's the most difficult part of this," he said. "There is no answer to any of these issues at this time."
He also has to try to forecast staffing needs because employees may become ill or have to take care of family members. The need to monitor, plan, adjust, and react means administrators will be working through the Thanksgiving break, Kovalchik said.
"This changes by the hour," he said of the pandemic and its effects on the district. Northampton is offering hybrid and virtual education options. He said any district changes would be posted on the school district's website.
The 98th football game between Northampton and Catasauqua high schools is still on for Thursday at Catasauqua.
"It's been a brutal year for all of us," said Board President David Gogel, with emphasis on the need for students to comply with mask and social distancing requirements.
The board worked through its routine business of paying bills and approving personnel items in just a few minutes, as talk of the coronavirus pandemic dominated.
The board met in the cafeteria at the district's middle school on Laubach Avenue, with plexiglass barriers between members and 12 spaced out, mostly empty seats for the public.
High school senior Jordyn Bortz, vice president of student council, said getting students involved when they are only in school a couple days per week, if at all, is difficult. She was the only member of the public to address the board.
The next board meeting will be Dec. 7.