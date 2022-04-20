WIND GAP, Pa. - A flu outbreak in the middle of April. It's something Pennsylvania hasn't seen in at least eight years, according to the state Department of Health.
Right now, both Schuylkill and Northampton counties are in the top five for the most flu cases per capita in the state, with 1,224 and 1,195 per 100,000 residents, respectively.
But you don't have to tell that to the staff at Wind Gap Community Pharmacy.
"We have more people buying cold meds, more people buying the over-the-counter medications," said pharmacy technician Kaelie Roberts.
Roberts said it's a rush she's not used to seeing this late in the year.
"Not in the beginning of April. It's usually stopped by now," said Roberts.
The PA Department of Health said there were more than 5,000 new cases reported last week, more than the same week in any year dating back to 2014, and this current spike may be sticking around for a while.
"I wouldn't be surprised if it went on for several more weeks," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious disease specialist at St. Luke's University Health Network.
Dr. Jahre said, after years of pandemic precautions, many people simply aren't as protected.
"Since the beginning of COVID, we've had almost no flu season whatsoever, and with that in mind, that there's really not that much residual immunity that's left," said Dr. Jahre.
And because the flu hasn't been as much of an issue, Dr. Jahre said many people aren't protecting themselves.
"Less than 50 percent of adults have actually taken advantage of getting the influenza vaccine," said Dr. Jahre.
But he said there is still time to get the shot.
"It isn't too late to get the vaccine… because there is a late season it is still available," said Dr. Jahre.
Available at pharmacies like Wind Gap.
"We have a bunch still here. Just call ahead of time to make sure we have it if you do still want to get the flu shot at the moment," said Roberts.