NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. -- A woman has died after sustaining burn injuries from a house fire that occurred last month. 

Mary Ann Johnson, 72, of Easton, Forks Township, was pronounced dead on Saturday, December 12, at 2:40 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Officials say the cause of death is complications of 9.5% total body surface burns. The manner of death is accidental.

On November 30, 2020 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Ms. Johnson suffered burns from a fire at her home on the 100 Block of Ramblewood Drive. 

