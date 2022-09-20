HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Hanover Township needs a supervisor to fill out its board because of the pending resignation of Jeffrey Warren.

The Northampton County township has a five-member board.

To be eligible, applicants must have been residents of the township since Oct. 14, 2021.

Applicants should send a resume and letter of intent to serve (in one document) to Township Manager Jay Finnigan at jfinnigan@hanovertwp-nc.org.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Warren initially said he would resign effective Sept. 30, but said at a meeting earlier this month that board Chairman Jack Nagle asked him to remain through the Oct. 11 meeting so he will be able to vote on township business.

Warren will resign because he is moving to Bethlehem Township, where he is building a home. The effective date of his resignation will come some time after the Oct. 11 meeting.

The soon-to-be-former supervisor is also a former member of Easton City Council.