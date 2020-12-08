NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Roxy Theatre in Northampton is spreading holiday cheer with free showings of "The Polar Express."

The shows are part of the theater's "Christmas at the Roxy" event, sponsored by the Northampton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Reservations are required due to COVID-19 capacity limits.

It's one of the few times people have been able to get in the theater this year.

The Roxy has been staying afloat by doing private screenings and selling marquee messages.

There are still spots available for Wednesday's matinee showing.

Guests are asked to bring a canned good to help the Northampton Area Food Pantry.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.