NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Roxy Theatre in Northampton is spreading holiday cheer with free showings of "The Polar Express."
The shows are part of the theater's "Christmas at the Roxy" event, sponsored by the Northampton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Reservations are required due to COVID-19 capacity limits.
It's one of the few times people have been able to get in the theater this year.
The Roxy has been staying afloat by doing private screenings and selling marquee messages.
There are still spots available for Wednesday's matinee showing.
Guests are asked to bring a canned good to help the Northampton Area Food Pantry.