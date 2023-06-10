NORTHERN LEHIGH, Pa. - Summer is just eleven days away.

Northern Lehigh is kicking it off with a bang.

The community swimming pool opened today for the first time in three years.

The pool at Victory Park needed extensive repairs.

It was originally closed in 2020 due to Covid, and stayed closed because of those repairs.

The pool association was able to secure the $250,000 dollars to finish the work through grants and matching funds.

The pool was built back in 1961.

It will now be open everyday of the summer from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.