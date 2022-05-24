Warehouse development is coming to northern Lehigh County, an area of preserved farms and open space, a last holdout against the big boxes that have popped up across the Lehigh Valley.
To help prepare for that, six towns and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will hold a public meeting June 9 to go over what can and can't be done in response.
Brian Carl, manager of Weisenberg and Lowhill townships, said Tuesday that residents want to maintain their rural lifestyle but that change is inevitable.
Three warehouses have been proposed for Route 100 and Kernsville Road in Lowhill Township. Concerns about growth and particularly truck traffic have locals worried.
"We can control development, but we can't block it," Carl said during an interview. "People don't want a lot of change. We all like this rural character and we're trying to preserve it. We have a lot of preserved farms and open space, but legally, we can't stop development."
Lowhill and Weisenberg are in what's known as a multi-municipal agreement with Lynn, Washington and Heidelberg townships, and the Borough of Slatington. That plan allows the six towns to set aside certain areas for different kinds of development, such as apartments in certain places, and industrial/commercial zones elsewhere. Without such an agreement, each municipality would have to provide all zoning uses. With the agreement, some areas may provide denser housing, while others are open for industrial zoning.
"Folks are upset that there is warehouse development and that there is so much growth in this region," Carl said. As a resident, he understands that, but as a township manager, he knows that land use is not set by referendum.
"We need everyone to understand that we have rules that we have to follow," he said, adding that township officials are not taking sides on development. They do, however, have to abide by the law.
Lowhill is not trying to attract warehouses, but private property owners have rights to build in the appropriate zoning districts.
The Northern Lehigh plan's six towns are small in terms of population, but they cover a lot of space. Combined, they make up 38% of Lehigh County's land mass, Carl said. In an area that big, some change was bound to happen. The towns prepared by creating the regional plan before development pressure accelerated. In areas that did not plan, it may be too late.
"Our communities are in a pretty good situation because of the multi-municipal plan," Carl said. The commercial zones in the plan are relatively small, unlike the sprawling vista of warehouses off Route 33 near Tatamy in Northampton County, and off Route 78 in western Lehigh County.
The Northern Lehigh plan was established in 2004, before warehouse development became a quality-of-life issue. The logistics industry may not be popular, but it does provide about 1 in 10 local jobs, according to a 2019 study.
Weisenberg and Lowhill townships will host the June 9 public meeting about land use at 6:30 p.m. at the Fogelsville Fire Co., 7850 Lime St., Fogelsville.
Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley will present information about what is happening with industrial and residential development, and why northern Lehigh County is seeing so much development pressure. She will also discuss what local government can and cannot do when development looms.
An LVPC committee reviewed Tuesday the third of the proposed Lowhill warehouses. The 190,600-square-foot building is proposed for 21.6 acres on the north side of Kernsville Road, east of Route 100. The location is 3.4 miles north of the intersection of Route 100 and Route 78. Over the past five years, 142 vehicle crashes have been reported on that stretch of road, according to a draft review prepared by Steve Neratko, the LVPC's chief community and regional planner.
The full commission will review the proposal again at a virtual meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. The commissioners, who are appointed by governments throughout Northampton and Lehigh counties, do not vote for or against specific projects. They go over the recommendations of the professional staff, sometimes add conditions, and then vote to send the recommendations to municipalities to guide local decisions.
In this case, final decisions on land use are up to Lowhill Township.