WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - An elementary school in the Northwestern Lehigh School District is closed Monday because of coronavirus cases.
Three people at Weisenberg Elementary School in Lehigh County tested positive for the virus, said the assistant superintendent in a notice to families on Sunday.
The district did not specify if they were students or staff, but said one was last in the building on Tuesday, one on Thursday, and the third on Friday.
School officials and the state health department decided to close the school Monday for cleaning and disinfecting. Monday is a virtual learning day, the school said.
The Department of Health is conducting contact tracing and will notify students and staff members who were in close contact with someone who tested positive.