A Northwestern Lehigh School District elementary school will remain closed for students due to reported coronavirus cases. The district also said all practices and games for the Junior Varsity and Varsity Football program will be suspended due to a positive case at the high school.
The state Department of Health recommended that Weisenberg Elementary School be closed for all students through Friday, Oct. 2, according to a letter from the school district.
Instruction for all Weisenberg students will be delivered online during this time, the district said. Teachers will be in contact with parents regarding directions and assignments for this period. No students are to report to the building. The district plans to resume in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 5.
Northwestern Lehigh School District was notified Wednesday of a positive case at the high school. The person was last in attendance on Friday, Sept. 18. The district said the person is associated with the Junior Varsity and Varsity Football program.
The PA Department of Health, along with school leadership, determined that there is no need to close the high school at this time.
The classrooms and spaces the person used were cleaned and disinfected according to the district's Reopening Health & Safety Plan.
Consistent with the district's Return to Sport Health and Safety Plan, all practices and games for the Junior Varsity and Varsity Football program will be suspended through Friday, Oct 2.
The PA Department of Health is conducting contact tracing for this case. Staff members and students who are deemed as a “close contact” will be directly contacted by the state Department of Health to self-quarantine.