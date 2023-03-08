ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to award $904,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds for the county's third round of its COVID-19 relief nonprofit grant program.
Grants were awarded to 59 agencies, with most awards ranging from $1,000 to $25,000. The United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley was awarded $150,000.
Prior to the vote, commissioners heard public comment criticizing the proposed grants for not including more Latino organizations.
Jessica Lee Ortiz, executive director of The Ortiz Ark Foundation, said there is huge disparity between the organizations which received grants and the Latino population in the Lehigh Valley.
Ortiz reminded the commissioners that even though the board lacks representation from the Latino community, the commissioners are elected by Latino voters to represent their groups.
Milagros Canales, president of the Old Fairgrounds Neighborhood Association in Allentown, said she understands the frustration of Ortiz. She suggested the problem might be with members of Latino nonprofits failing to understand the grant process.
"My organization has never applied for any grants or any of the money because I don't understand the language," Canales said.
"I've never seen a workshop that says, 'Here's some funding, and here's how you can obtain the funding,'" she said. "I think that would be a way that we can get more representation to the table."
Frank Kane, director of community and economic development at the county, said making allocations is a very difficult endeavor, as the county received applications from 110 organizations for the third round of funding.
"This amount of funding was just under $1 million, and we got more than $7 million in requests," Kane said. "When that happens, most people are not going to be happy with the outcome."
"It's a very difficult endeavor to look at what somebody requests and to try and figure out what the biggest bang for the buck is going to be in the community to try to serve the most vulnerable," he added.
Kane said grant workshops could be considered in the future.
"Fortunately, the board and the American Rescue steering committee and the county executive have agreed to take a second look at the existing applications," Kane said.
"We're not going to open it up to more proposals for new funding," he continued, "but we're going to come with another recommendation for supplemental funding from the list that has already been presented to us."
Kane said that could occur within the next several weeks.
In other business, commissioners had a first reading of a proposed ordinance to amend the county's five-year capital plan by $517,000 to purchase and upgrade mail ballot equipment.