BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Most of us, being that we are in the Greater Philadelphia area, are singing "Fly Eagles, Fly on to victory." And victory means beating the 49ers at the Linc this Sunday, but not for everyone.

Ruben Fantauzzi from Bethlehem says, "Feels great to be a 49ers fan. I bleed red and gold. Who got it better than us? Nobody!"

They call themselves the Niner Empire, and they say they represent the fanbase in the Lehigh Valley. The group started years ago and has grown since, through social media.

Cedric Hickerson, also from Bethlehem, says, "We meet up, we go to games, we hang out, we chill, we go to see games at bars."

Many are headed to the big game Sunday, all decked out in their red and gold. So, we wanted to know, is it hard being a fish out water in a sea of green? Hickerson says no, "I'm always wearing my Niner's stuff and people always stop Eagles fans talking, talking, talking, we would talk about this game for a long time. We knew we wouldn't meet in the regular season."

And here we are, NFC Championship weekend. The winner goes to the Super Bowl.

Hickerson says he doesn't want to make any predictions and jinx his team.

"Eagles fans are real happy, we're happy that they're super excited about it, but I heard them on the radio planning for the Super Bowl, so we're not gonna get too cocky. It should be a good game, we'll see."

Fantauzzi is a little more confident. "I think we're going to win, we're gonna win!"

Time will tell. After all, the 49ers are taking on the team with the best record in the NFC on their home turf.