BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Voters in Northampton County will be able to start dropping off their ballots next week.

The county elections office says it will install a secure ballot drop-off box for mail-in ballots in each of its four districts.

They'll be available starting Monday, and can be used up until 8 p.m. on election night, November 8th.

The boxes will be placed in Easton, Bethlehem and Nazareth.

Ballots have to be enclosed in the sealed secrecy envelope, which can't have any identifying marks or symbols on it.

Return envelopes have to be signed.