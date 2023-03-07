ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, two new Athletic Hall of Fame honorees were inducted at Notre Dame High School in Allentown.

One of them is an accomplished student athlete from the 60's. Dr. Lenord Kelly graduated in 1966 after an impressive career.

"One of the important memories was where we beat Central Catholic for the first time, 1966, the school had played them nine times before, hadn't won. We got them at Rockne Hall when we were seniors," Kelly said.

The other 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Honoree is a proud parent of former students and a current unwavering supporter - Sal Panto Sr.

"It's just a wonderful day. I just thank the committee for this great award. I just hope I'm worthy of it," Panto said.

Panto is the father of Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. and three other Notre Dame High School graduates.

"My dad and my mother were involved in this facility all the time. I mean I would come to Notre Dame bandstand, my dad would be a chaperone, I would go to bingo to set up the chairs," Mayor Panto said.

Mayor Panto says throughout their school years and for decades after, his father has been supportive of the students and athletics, still attending games well into his 90s.

Both men say they're proud and humbled for their recognition and support.