BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Allentown Diocese said one of its schools will be closed for the rest of the week.
Notre Dame High School has switched to virtual instruction through Friday after learning of three positive COVID-19 test results at the school this week, according to a news release from the diocese.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health was contacted. The school will be deep-cleaned while students are learning from home, the diocese said. The school will resume in-person instruction on Monday, Feb. 1.
The following scheduled sporting events will be postponed over the next several days:
Wrestling
1/27/21 - JH and Varsity @ Wilson
1/28/21 - 1/30/21 - Varsity @ Powerade Tournament
Boys Basketball
1/27/21 - JH, JV, Varsity @ Northwestern
1/28/21 - JH, JV, Varsity @ Palmerton
1/30/21 - JV and Varsity @ HOME vs Pen Argyl
Girls Basketball
1/27/21 - JV and Varsity @ HOME vs Northwestern
1/28/21 - JV and Varsity @ HOME vs Palmerton
1/30/21 - JV and Varsity @ Pen Argyl