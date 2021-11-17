EASTON, Pa. - A Notre Dame sophomore is giving back to the city he was born and raised in for his big Eagle Scout project. John-Paul Pierce is revamping the ProJeCt of Easton's community garden.
"I've been in Scouts since I was six-years-old," said John-Paul Pierce.
Boy Scouts has been a tradition in his family for generations, so it's no surprise Pierce is putting in the hard work to become an Eagle Scout.
"Our garden desperately needs a facelift," said Antoinette Cavaliere, the director of programs at the ProJeCt of Easton.
The garden was started ten years ago at 200 Ferry Street, as a place anyone could plant. It's also where volunteers grow the produce that goes to the ProJeCt's food pantry.
"Our food pantry is at 330 Ferry Street," said Michael Banas, the case support and information management coordinator at ProJeCt of Easton. "We are open Mondays from 10 to 12:15 and Thursdays from 10 to 12:15 and 1 to 3:15."
"We're close to the Season of Giving and Christmas and everything, so it's important to give to the less fortunate," said Pierce. "The ProJeCt of Easton always likes to help other people. Like Jesus said, 'the least you do for my brothers, you do for me.'"
Pierce teamed up with some of his fellow Boy Scouts and classmates to rip out the old wood in the garden about a month ago. He's going to order new lumber this week. He will be building 12 new wooden garden boxes, painting them and the picnic tables, and adding garden kneelers to make it easier to pick crops.
The goal is to have it all done before the snow comes, so planting can pick up again in the spring.
"We always have tomatoes," said Cavaliere. "We have different kinds of lettuce."
The pantry gives about 100 Northampton County families three to four days worth of food each week.
While Pierce technically met his $2,000 fundraising goal for this project, he still raising awareness and funds for his community.
"I'm still keeping my GoFundMe open because the extra donations I'm going to get, I'm going to give it to ProJeCt of Easton," said Peirce.
Pierce is a member of Troop 54 in Phillipsburg.
He's also a student athlete and his class president in Notre Dame's Student Council.