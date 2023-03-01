MEHOOPANY TWP., Pa. - The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report about the deadly helicopter crash that killed a Coopersburg doctor in 2021. The crash killed Dr. Sanjay Kansara, the sole traveler onboard, on the night of April 22.

The report says the probable cause of the crash was Kansara not properly planning for weather conditions preflight. It says the hazardous weather and nighttime conditions caused spatial disorientation, leading to the crash.

After taking off from Queen City Airport in Allentown in a Robinson helicopter, Kansara hit a band of snow showers. This caused him to spiral out of control and crash into a remote, wooded area of Wyoming County, the NTSB had said in a preliminary report.

The report also showed Kansara wasn't instrument-rated, and his helicopter wasn't approved for those conditions.

Kansara flew the helicopter back and forth from his home in Coopersburg to the hospital where he worked in Sayre.