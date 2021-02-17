When you look at the numbers for positive COVID-19 cases, Lehigh and Northampton counties are near the top in the state.
As of Tuesday Lehigh County was averaging close to 385 positive cases per 100,000 people, and Northampton County was averaging 600 positive cases per 100,000 residents.
"You're going to see more cases than what have already been reported. We always know that a number of reported cases is essentially the tip of an iceberg. That there are many more out there than what is actually documented," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.
Doctors monitor the state numbers daily but say the high numbers could be a direct result of increased testing. Both counties have participated in drive-up clinics, and in the case of Northampton County there are more people at risk of contracting the virus.
"We have the largest nursing home that is in the state, at Gracedale and that is another factor as well as all the other nursing homes that exist in Northampton County," Jahre said.
Testing has been an accurate guide across the state. In Montgomery County the higher number of positive cases seen at the beginning of the pandemic is leveling out.
"Testing has really helped us know where our outbreaks are and keep a handle on the situation in the county," said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County board of commissioners.
Doctors say other counties may see numbers go up as more testing is available.
"The advice is the same no matter what county you're visiting, that is we know social distancing, hand hygiene, and proper masking are the things to do," Jahre said.