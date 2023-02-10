BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem is bracing for a boom of new apartments, with the city's Planning Commission reviewing proposals for around 1,400 new units Thursday night.

The commission approved a revised master plan for the Martin Tower property, which doubles the number of apartments to nearly 1,100 luxury units, while reducing office and parking lot space.

A gas station, restaurant and retail space have also been dropped.

"We are pleased to see an increase in units at the Martin Tower site," said Laura Collins, the Director of Community and Economic Development for the city. "Given where the demand is right now in housing we do think that more residential as opposed to the restaurant and retail is positive."

"I think the second plans look better than the first plans in that it's a lot greener, there's less concrete, there's more green space," said City Councilwoman Grace Crampsie Smith.

She is happier with the revisions but still wishes there were affordable housing units included, and says she's concerned with the lack of owner-occupied homes being built in the city.

"Certainly, we need more rental units because we have like a 2% vacancy rate with rentals, but I think that we really have to balance it," Smith said.

Planners also reviewed a proposal to put another 317 units at the former Bennett Toyota, at the intersection of Hanover Avenue, Club Avenue, and Broad Street, part of which will extend into Allentown.

This comes just days after the city released a housing report Wednesday which found the rental market is in "crisis mode," with a vacancy rate of only 2%. Collins says it will take a lot more work to overcome that.

"New units are a great thing," Collins said. "It's important to note, though, that to deal with a 2% vacancy rate, necessarily requires broader regional collaboration."

As construction continues, The Martin Tower site will still need the individual buildings approved. The Hanover Avenue project has not been voted on yet and will need two variances approved to move forward.