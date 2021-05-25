EASTON, Pa. - Thousands of SEIU union healthcare workers took to the streets outside more than 40 nursing homes across the state to picket during work hours.
The SEIU union contract is up June 30, and they say things need to change for both employees and residents moving forward.
Union nursing home employees at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton were outside and stressed to the public the amount of stress they're under.
They did an informational picket line that stretched to more than 40 other nursing homes across the state.
"It's been rough. All the nursing homes have been dealing with the same crisis," said 20-year employee Niim Lassiter.
Lassiter said he had COVID, as did other employees and residents. More than 13,000 nursing home patients have died of COVID in Pennsylvania.
Long-time employee Alyssa Misero says front-line employees like them are getting left behind.
"We want better staffing, higher pay, we want residents to be treated with respect," she said.
The union is pushing for legislation to update 30-year-old nursing home regulations, increased wages to stop the 128% employee turnover rate and add protections for residents. This includes increasing the amount of required care given from 2.7 hours per day to 4.1.
"They can take their time with feeding and bathing. Right now, it's rush, rush. Proper care isn't provided," said union representative Carlos Rivera.
In a statement, the Wolf administration said it believes that nursing home employees, like the rest of Pennsylvanians, deserve a living wage. The administration said it's working on an updated nursing home regulations package that will be available for public comment by mid-June.
The union contract is up June 30. If no deal can be reached, the union says its more than 7,000 members are prepared to strike.
We did reach out to both state Republicans and Democrats on the Health and Human Service Committee but have not heard back.
The facility in Easton also declined to comment.