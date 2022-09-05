On Labor Day, a labor strike impacting more than a dozen Pennsylvania nursing homes carried on with no end in sight.

Instead of caring for patients, nurses at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton are making signs and chanting slogans. They're calling for better pay and benefits.

"I have to work here 20-odd years to make a halfway decent wage? That's ridiculous," said Evadne Hancle, a certified nursing aid who walked off the job last Friday.

Hancle said, in addition to concerns about pay and benefits, they need more staff.

"I come in the other day, I had to take care of 25 residents all by myself, and that's coming from another job, so I'm like exhausted," said Hancle.

Hancle also said they don't have enough supplies.

"We use our own money to buy stuff, soap and stuff to bring in there and take care of these residents. I buy an electric shaver to shave my residents," said Hancle.

So she and several co-workers are holding the line, and drumming up support from the community. The company that owns their business, Priority Healthcare, said it has offered the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) a deal that would raise wages and lower health insurance premiums. Specifically, the company said that deal included:

Wage increases of as much as $4.00 an hour for some categories.

Certified Nurses Aides were offered over 29% in increases, based on years of experience. That means many CNAs will be earning over $20.00 per hour this year.

Licensed Practical Nurses were offered over 17% in increases, based on years of experience.

Cooks, based on years of experience, were offered over 28% in increases.

An Employer Health Plan with better benefits and reduced monthly premiums, which significantly lowers the employee’s out-of-pocket cost on co-pays and medications.

But the union has not agreed to those terms. Food worker Suki Mulero said she's willing to wait.

"Without us here and trying to be strong, we're not going to get what we want," said Mulero.

And Mulero isn't alone in fighting for better working conditions. Across the country this year, interest in unions has been growing. While union participation has steadily been dropping since the 1980's, the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows there have been 826 union elections in the first seven months of this year, compared to 544 during the same period in 2021, and 433 in 2020.

"Unions are important because we all stick together. Without a whole union, a whole group of people, we're not going to get what we want," said Mulero.

That solidarity is what Mulero said gives her confidence they'll win the fight.

The Gardens for Memory Care said it is still fully staffed during the strike. At this point there is no timeline for when the strike could end.

One major issue for SEIU is that it believes Priority Healthcare has the money to meet its demands. According to the Pennsylvania Healthcare Association, the State budget provided more than $500 million more this year for assisted living facilities, and according to ProPublica, Priority Healthcare got more than $600 thousand in PPP loans that were completely forgiven.

The workers are currently asking for people on their website to donate to their strike fund, or stand with them on the picket line.