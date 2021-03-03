BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's what one might call a win-win. On the one hand, nursing students are getting hands-on experience and on the other, more people are able to get vaccinated.
Maritza Muniz and Kerlly Barba are both nursing students at St. Luke's and they've entered the field at a very challenging time. But, both say they are now more sure than ever that they chose the right career. The two have been working at the vaccination clinic in Bethlehem and took part in the Hispanic Center Clinic.
"I was happy that I chose to become a nurse cause I can be on the front line just to help when it is needed," Muniz said.
"It's been amazing, the whole experience, the patients that we get are so grateful to get the vaccine," Barba said.
The two women are part of a group of more than 85 students who are helping inject people in clinics throughout the Lehigh Valley. Both women have seen first hand what COVID-19 has done to patients, and they say getting the chance to be part of the solution is an honor.
"It honestly doesn't feel like a job. Yes, we're there working, but we enjoy it to the max," Barba said.
"I can say I have a story for my grandkids, I was part of the whole COVID thing," Muniz said.