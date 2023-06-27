The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado happened in the area between Martins Creek in Northampton County and Belvidere in Warren County, New Jersey Monday.

The NWS conducted a storm survey is in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on Tuesday.

More details, including the path length and path width, will be available Monday night and will be transmitted via Public Information Statement, the NWS said.

A storm survey near Bernardsville, Somerset County, and Flemington to Readington in Hunterdon County, New Jersey is still ongoing.

The storm survey information will also be available on the NWS website.